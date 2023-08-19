GOING THE DISTANCE | Celebrating our trailblazing women
Women have been the centre of attention this past week and it is appropriate to look back, ponder and recall some of the contributions our women have made to the sport of athletics and road running...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.