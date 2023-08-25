Mthatha is a congested town, making it difficult for KSD to keep it, and other areas and townships, clean. KSD municipal bosses cleared several illegal dumping sites before hosting an awareness drive at the Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe township.
Speaking to residents, the municipality’s mayoral committee member and community services portfolio head, Sihlwele Nyengane, described illegal dumping as a pandemic in Mthatha.
Times are changing now, municipalities are in financial distress and this affects service delivery in some areas.
As residents, we are the ones who stay in these townships and suburbs and this filth negatively affects us.
We need communities and businesses hands-on in cleaning communities, partnerships we have already seen in BCM.
Beautifying and keeping our cities clean is everyone’s responsibility. It is never too late, so let us start now. Let’s get involved in campaigns, police each other and share the values of cleanliness.
It is still possible to clean up our cities.
DispatchLIVE
Clean streets a boost to any town or city
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Our cities and towns across the country have become filthy as residents turn open spaces, including public parks, into dumping grounds.
This behaviour makes it difficult for municipalities to control the level of litter found on our streets, something that has become a turn-off for many visitors.
During heavy rains, that very same litter just dumped on our streets blocks storm drainage systems. This leads to flooding and disasters, wreaking havoc on lives.
Alternatives are made to have bins along our streets or have cleaners who work overtime sprucing up our areas, but with little support from residents they are fighting a losing battle.
East London is not immune to this illegal dumping and filth.
Tidy Towns concept brings hope of cleaner, safer BCM
Every year, cruise ships dock at our port with visitors keen to travel around town to visit monuments and attractive structures.
We also have multinational companies that are permanently based in our city, who regularly attract visitors from abroad.
These visitors are important for our local economy, but parts of the city have become eyesores.
Lately Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Princess Faku has rolled up her sleeves and is constantly seen between the workers cleaning up our city.
There are areas that are cleaner as Faku’s beautification project slowly makes visible changes.
Her hands-on approach has not gone unnoticed. Well done, madam mayor.
Mthatha’s King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality officials joined in this week and worked with the community to clean their streets.
Alarm bells ringing over Mthatha’s illegal dumping ‘pandemic’
Mthatha is a congested town, making it difficult for KSD to keep it, and other areas and townships, clean. KSD municipal bosses cleared several illegal dumping sites before hosting an awareness drive at the Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe township.
Speaking to residents, the municipality’s mayoral committee member and community services portfolio head, Sihlwele Nyengane, described illegal dumping as a pandemic in Mthatha.
Times are changing now, municipalities are in financial distress and this affects service delivery in some areas.
As residents, we are the ones who stay in these townships and suburbs and this filth negatively affects us.
We need communities and businesses hands-on in cleaning communities, partnerships we have already seen in BCM.
Beautifying and keeping our cities clean is everyone’s responsibility. It is never too late, so let us start now. Let’s get involved in campaigns, police each other and share the values of cleanliness.
It is still possible to clean up our cities.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos