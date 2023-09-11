Tax Incentive for rooftop solar panels
In the 2023 national budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana unveiled draft tax relief initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption among households and alleviating the burden on the struggling national power grid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.