BEHIND THE NEWS | Perseverance pays off as pupils finally get transport
Chalumna leaners no longer have to dice with death on the R72
Seven weeks after promising them scholar transport, the provincial department of transport has delivered what was due to the pupils of Jojweni Zweliyandila High School in Chalumna...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.