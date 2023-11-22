Even the SA Human Rights Commission recommended that premier Oscar Mabuyane declare a state of disaster due to the high prevalence of child malnutrition in the province.
Against this backdrop, Equal Education this week released its research report on school infrastructure, revealing the damning truth: Eastern Cape school infrastructure is by far the worst in the country.
According to the report, of SA’s 3,677 state schools with inappropriate infrastructure and in dire need of upgrades, 1,538 are in the Eastern Cape.
The Dispatch has repeatedly highlighted how so many of our schools do not even have proper sanitation facilities, how pupils and teachers are forced to relieve themselves in bushes, spend days in dilapidated and dangerous classrooms, and use umbrellas indoors to protect themselves from the rain.
Some schools are so overcrowded that more than 100 pupils must share a single classroom and, as we reported last week, a school just metres from the education department’s headquarters cannot even get basic maintenance done.
Yet somehow, through the sheer dedication of teachers, parents and pupils, some of these schools miraculously continue to achieve good pass rates, even in these deplorable conditions.
Their hard work and tenacity show how much potential there is to shine, given the smallest of chances.
If the province is to ever have any hope of uplifting its people, it needs to urgently address these problems.
Eastern Cape children must be given a fighting chance.
Our government must ensure that, at the very least, young people of the Eastern Cape are given an equal opportunity to achieve what they deserve by giving them the tools to reach their full potential.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape pupils must be given a fighting chance
Image: MARK ANDREWS
DispatchLIVE
