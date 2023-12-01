Province must get its act together on grant underspending
The announcement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in November that the National Treasury will cut grant allocations due to failure by the government to meet its tax collection targets has ruffled the feathers of Eastern Cape political leaders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.