Those who will be thronging shopping malls should always be aware of pickpockets, signal jammers, card cloners and all other scammers wanting to take advantage of them.
It is also around this time that people seek holiday homes and, sadly, some end up as victims of deals which are too good to be true.
Do not part with your money until you are satisfied with what you are paying for.
Children are on holiday and they need every adult’s protection. We implore the liquor dealers not to sell alcohol to underage children.
No-one would ever want to witness a repeat of a disaster such as occurred at the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 young people died.
We expect law enforcement agents to be out in full force. They must deal decisively with drunk-driving, thieves and any other lawbreakers.
While law enforcers do their part, it does not absolve anyone from taking responsibility for their safety.
We hope everyone will make sure they stay safe while having fun this holiday. Remember your family and country still need you.
DispatchLIVE
Time to celebrate, but also time to be responsible
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Friday is a public holiday as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, thanks to the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France in October. Their victory brought a lot of joy and wild celebrations across SA.
We expect that many South Africans will carry the same spirit as they begin their long Christmas break from Friday.
The Christmas period is meant to be a time to be merry and joyous. Many families always look forward to reuniting with loved ones around this time.
However, amid that happiness we must not be oblivious to the reality that this period can end in disaster for some due to issues that are either self-made or beyond our control.
We plead with everyone to do everything in their power to minimise mishaps that are controllable.
Thousands of motorists will be on the roads.
Basics such as checking if the vehicle is roadworthy, observing speed restrictions, buckling up and displaying courtesy to other drivers could save a lot of lives.
Unfortunately, there are those who have made it their business that excessive consumption of alcohol is synonymous with the festive holiday.
And that contributes significantly to road fatalities.
Closely related to alcohol abuse is reckless spending. It is good to have fun but remember the next salary is only coming in mid- to end-January.
Expenses such as school fees and uniforms will not wait for you to get a salary. Spend your money wisely.
Criminals are also on the prowl around this time. Do not leave your home unattended if you are going away as it will become susceptible to break-ins.
Festive season plan to save lives
DispatchLIVE
