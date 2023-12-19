Thousands of people have been flocking to our coastal areas in the past few days for the festive holidays.
Please don’t spoil the festive fun
Thousands of people have been flocking to our coastal areas in the past few days for the festive holidays.
The influx is expected to continue at least for the next two weeks.
Buffalo City Metro alone, according to authorities, is expecting more than two-million visitors during this period.
Most of the visitors will be targeting beaches for their festive fun.
With its 68km coastline, BCM announced that it is ready for the visitors to its 10 beaches.
A total of 43 lifeguards have been deployed to ensure the safety of swimmers.
While the influx of visitors is good for the tourism industry, the joy that is meant to come with the festive season depends on each and every one of us.
For some, having fun ends in sorrow and tears.
One person was reported missing and six others rescued at Eastern Beach in East London at the weekend.
While it does not help pointing fingers after a mishap, authorities have noted with concern that the dominant cause of people having to be rescued from the water was alcohol consumption.
This goes against what BCM mayor Princess Faku said during the launch of the festive season safety campaign: “Never swim in areas where lifeguards are not visible and never swim while intoxicated.”
Another worrying observation at the weekend was the littering in the Quigney area, especially at the newly opened Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park and along the Esplanade.
The park, which came at a cost of close to R100m, was created as a place for fun.
Similarly, most of the festival lights which cost the metro more than R5m are situated on the Esplanade and were meant to attract tourists.
Unfortunately, most of that area was left littered with broken bottles.
Revellers out of control at the ‘stoep’
Public drinking, which has become common in the beachfront area, results in disorderliness.
Loud music is equally a problem in the area around this time.
We wonder what the revellers think of Quigney residents and those booked at various hotels along the Esplanade.
Road safety authorities have also expressed concern about drunk driving.
We support the message that drunk driving is a recipe for road fatalities. Stay sober on the roads.
What we all should remember is that tourists eventually become ambassadors to market the city and the province.
It will be sad if the impression they get is that of beaches where people drown, a noisy Esplanade, littered parks and drunk driving on major roads.
The hosts and visitors alike must create long-lasting good impressions about our Eastern Cape.
Please don't spoil the fun.
