PRINCESS FAKU : It’s been a great year for BCM, despite challenges
As 2023 draws to a close, it is always a good time to celebrate the successes we have achieved and also reflect on the shortcomings that occurred.
In the few months that I’ve taken over the mayoral office, I have been humbled by the support I have received from the Buffalo City Metro community.
Despite the challenges we are facing in terms of service delivery issues, we are a step ahead of the plans we have for this financial year.
We are a resilient city, and may I thank everyone for their contributions to what has been a great year.
It has been a busy year for the metro council, with its 50 wards.
Several projects are ongoing in our various wards and these include: recreational facilities, road infrastructure, and most importantly, the housing projects such as the one we have just finished in Mdantsane.
Of course, there are challenges we can’t shy away from which are delaying the completion of projects.
However, we promise they will definitely be finished.
We have also been a host city for national and international events, which has put us on the map.
These included the Partnership & Business Conference and the Brics Roadshow.
We hosted the Springboks national trophy tour, reminiscent of their visit to BCM in 2019 after their victory in Japan.
BCM residents came out in their numbers to witness the honour of having our national heroes parading in our streets.
In terms of creating job opportunities, BCM, through its Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency and together with its strategic partner Border Kei Chamber of Business, signed a Memorandum of Understanding and sourced funding from the National Treasury to implement the Public Employment Programme (PEP).
This has created 787 employment opportunities which have improved the livelihoods of residents, while strengthening waste service delivery programmes in all our three regions.
Other benefits are improved beautification of the city through public arts and the planting of trees.
BCM is continuing with roads infrastructure refurbishment rollouts.
The much anticipated airport route, also known as Settlers Way, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion and unlock the metro’s economic potential, is now complete.
Settlers Way used to have excessive traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.
Additional lanes have significantly improved traffic flow.
This route is not only significant for the airport but it also links with national routes for travellers between Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town.
We are also happy that Currie Street in Quigney has been opened in time for the busy festive period.
Also important to mention was the official opening of the Baby Lee Jegels Recreational Park at the end of November.
Her family and hundreds of BCM residents were there to witness the unveiling of the park.
There were challenges in finishing it and questions are being asked on the costs of the project.
Those questions will be answered and nothing will be swept under the carpet.
The billing system, I must admit, has been a thorn in the flesh for many residents.
But as a caring municipality, we have listened and we have come up with plans of assisting the residents with their billing queries.
In an effort to resolve billing queries, BCM has launched the “Tell Us, Sixelele, Thetha Nathi Campaign”, a face-to-face initiative to assist consumers with managing their accounts better.
It must be noted that for the municipality to be viable and to be able to function, its residents have to service their debt.
Revenue collection is key and if there are issues and complaints, I must make sure those are dealt with and resolved.
Some of the incentives programmes we have come up with include the bonus bonanza of up to 60% for ratepayers who are ready to settle their debt.
In September, we launched a new fleet of 46 vehicles and plant.
When there is a shortage of fleet in the municipality it affects service delivery to the people, so this addition will be very helpful.
The fleet has come in handy to assist the departments of Solid Waste, Environmental Services and Amenities in responding to service delivery issues.
With these achievements and challenges we’ve faced in this period, it is time for everyone to take a well-deserved break and recuperate during this festive holiday.
I encourage you to show kindness to your families, neighbours, and friends.
Those who are travelling, drive safely. Don’t drink and drive and obey the rules of the road at all times.
May you also reach out to the less fortunate.
We welcome with open hands all those visiting our city.
On behalf of the BCM council, I wish you a safe and joyful festive season.
Princess Faku, Buffalo City Metro executive mayor
