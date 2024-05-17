The pitch should have been re-laid in 2021. That is when it reached its lifespan end as a playing field. It is damaged beyond repair, yet footballers must use it.
The Showgrounds are a shocking sight. The playing surfaces are so bad that its actually a grazing field for cows. There are no ablution facilities at the fields and no water either.
The Parkside and Pefferville sports fields have been there since apartheid days, with no major developments in the past 30 years of democracy.
The Buffalo Flats Astroturf which serves coloured and black communities has been vandalised beyond repair. Yet it is overlooked by BCM. Can't the metro either repair it or turn it into a football pitch?
This is what our communities must deal with in the greater Buffalo Flats area.
So now it's all support for Chippa when they play Chiefs and Pirates, just to make money, even though no money is being spent on community facilities.
LETTER | Chippa deal a shame as BCM sport venues fall to pieces from neglect
The story “Green Light for BCM’s R33m Deal with Chippa” (DD May 9) and opinion piece “Bumps in Chippa Deal Need to be Ironed Out” (DD May 10) refer.
Not only are many people shocked by this deal, but it's a smack in the face for communities overseeing sports in various suburbs in the metro who use municipal facilities.
The North End Stadium is meant to be a 2010 World Cup Legacy Project.
Yet what has been done to upgrade the stadium? Zero!
Shame on you, BCM.
The ANC should not support such deals while the people in the city and communities suffer because of self-interest!
BCM mayor Princess Faku, sport & community development MMC Graham Lottering, and metro CFO Ntsikelelo Sigcau, what are you all thinking? — Burton Brown, Buffalo Flats
