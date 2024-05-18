WORKWISE | Probation is a great opportunity

In the case of TABANE V RAILWAY SAFETY REGULATOR AND OTHERS (J173/2021) [2023] ZALCJHB 76 (24 MARCH 2023) the employee was engaged by the employer on 1 August 2020, on a five-year fixed-term contract subject to a probationary period of six months.
On 29 January 2021, the employee was advised that her appointment would not be confirmed.
On 8 March 2021, the Labour Court (LC) granted judgment in favour of the employee, finding that the employer had breached the probation policy and that the employee’s probation be extended for three months.
This extension was effected from 16 April 2021 to 15 July 2021.
In May 2021, the employer’s board resolved that the employee’s post was to be split into two positions.
The consequence of that decision was that the employee’s position was downgraded, with no prejudice to her salary.
The employee signed a performance agreement in June 2021, and assessments were conducted by a panel appointed for this purpose.
On 15 July 2021, the employee delivered an application for an interdict in which she sought relief related to what she anticipated would be a termination of her employment.
Among the orders sought was an order directing the employer to confirm the employee’s position in the post to which she had been appointed in terms of her employment contract.
If the employer was found to have breached the employee’s contract, it does not necessarily follow that the employee was entitled to damages in the amount of the remuneration she would have earned, calculated over the balance of the contract.
The employee would have to prove that she actually suffered damage as a result of the breach of contract.
The employer could establish that the employee failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate her loss.
To succeed in her claim the employee had to produce evidence to establish the damages that she has suffered, the extent to which she has been able to mitigate those damages (for example, by obtaining alternative employment), and the causal link between those damages and what she alleges to be a breach of contract on the part of the employer.
The LC was not persuaded that it should exercise discretion in favour of the employee and allow the amendment.
The application was dismissed with costs.
* In this weekly column, labour lawyer Jonathan Goldberg, chair of Global Business Solutions, looks at various aspects of labour law.
