Failure to consult erodes trust in local government
Involving communities in municipal processes is not simply a matter of courtesy, it is encouraged through various pieces of legislation. It allows residents to have a say on matters that affect their lives, but more importantly, it ensures transparency, accountability and fairness in the decision-making process...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.