Responsible officials must pay for this gross incompetence
Accountability and consequence management are two vital pillars in any democratic political and public administrative system. Yet, despite much talk about consequence management in our public service, these concepts are rarely applied in the Eastern Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.