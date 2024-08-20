Decisive action, not promises, needed to counter crime
New police minister Senzo Mchunu has made a solemn promise — soon, more boots will be on the ground to combat rampant crime in the Eastern Cape. Fittingly, Mchunu and his entourage made the announcements in Mthatha and Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.