Why Sisa Dukashe Stadium revamp cannot be allowed to fail
Mdantsane, SA’s second-biggest township, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The township came into existence when black residents were forcefully moved from the inner city of East London and settled on the outskirts of town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.