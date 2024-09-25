OPINION | Need to invest in school infrastructure cannot be overstated
Schools are more than just the walls; it is about what happens inside those walls. Education MEC Fundile Gade hit the nail on the head when he shared these words with guests attending the recent handover of a multimillion-rand school. ..
