READER LETTER | We need a BCM party
Quite a few reports in the DD recently have shown just how out of touch with reality the executive of Buffalo City Metro is...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.