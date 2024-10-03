Opinion

OPINION | Paying incompetent BCM top managers more would be a travesty

03 October 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The Dispatch learnt this week of a “top secret” council report which documents Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku’s application to the national government to exempt the municipality from sticking to prescribed upper limit salaries for the municipal manager and the nine heads of department...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

How significant is Russia's capture of Ukraine's Vuhledar? | REUTERS
The 4x4 Outdoor Show