OPINION | Crisis of the toddlers in Eastern Cape, a volcanic core of horror
Kudos to the provincial health department for releasing the latest Eastern Cape child malnutrition mortality statistics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.