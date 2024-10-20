OPINION | Buffalo City boxing needs better backing from metro
The success of Duncan Village boxer Phumelela Cafu in Japan, where he upset the odds by winning the WBO junior bantamweight title from local hero Kosei Tanaka this week, has again shone the light on the Buffalo City metro about the need to assist the sport. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.