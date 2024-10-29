OPINION | Talk about fixing failing municipalities must be turned into action
For far too long the majority of municipalities in SA have been in shambles. Poor roads riddled with potholes, lack of clean drinking water, raw sewage running in some backyards, a shortfall in proper sanitation with some people still using the bucket system, and a lack of proper accommodation are all too familiar not only in our province, but across the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.