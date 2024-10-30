OPINION | Safety of boys must be priority in initiation season
The summer initiation season officially starts on November 15, with more than 40,000 initiates in the Eastern Cape set to be circumcised...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.