Opinion

OPINION | Safety of boys must be priority in initiation season

30 October 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The summer initiation season officially starts on November 15, with more than 40,000 initiates in the Eastern Cape set to be circumcised...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of Carling Knockout clash between ...
Early voters in Georgia say they trust the process | REUTERS