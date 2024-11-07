OPINION | Department must step up to protect pupils against abuse
Every time the Daily Dispatch exposes a story involving the sexual abuse of minors, we ask the provincial education department what they have done to fulfil their legal duty to ensure the culprits are brought to book. Without fail, we are met with a stony silence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.