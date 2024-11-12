OPINION | Delayed Marina Glen project needs to be completed urgently
The Marina Glen, commonly known as Ebuhlanti, is one of the most popular spots for people who like to have fun in East London. It is a go-to place for multitudes of festive holiday revellers, with some camping around the area for a number of days. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.