READER LETTER | 11-year scrap metal swindle hurts us all
Image: 123RF/RIHARDZZ
I write on behalf of the Scrap Recycling Coalition. My family has been involved in scrap-metal recycling since 1903 and I was on the national executive of the Metal Recyclers Association for 15 years.
The system introduced by then trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel in 2013 — ostensibly to ensure the supply of “good quality affordable scrap” — was laughable.
SA steel scrap mini-mills were already getting all the scrap they wanted for about 40% less than mini-mills overseas were paying for it, with only the scrap that was excess to their requirements being exported.
The mini-mills would take the international price paid by their foreign contemporaries then deduct ocean freight, local port charges and transport from Gauteng to the coast to arrive at the deeply discounted price they then offered the big recyclers in Gauteng.
This is known as export parity pricing.
Patel's price preference system (PPS) discount on steel scrap forces recyclers to supply the local mini-mills at a further $50/tonne reduction, plus the recycler has to pay the cost of getting the scrap to them.
Spotlight on BCM scrap metal dealers
