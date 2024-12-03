OPINION | Serial audit offenders need to get their act together
Habitual and repeat offenders. This best describes the audit outcomes of the Eastern Cape’s health and education departments. The two are so key to the residents, hence they annually receive the lion’s share of the provincial budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.