Tweens given life skills training

Masithethe Counselling services (formerly Lifeline) held their annual Tween Lifeskills course last week for youngsters between 12 and 14 years old.

Last Friday, after achieving 100% attendance over the five-day course, 30 kids from in and around East London received a certificate to acknowledge their completion of the course.

Children from Lujiza Primary, Masakhane Primary School and St John’s Primary School, Canaan School of Academy and East London High were among those who participated.

“We saw a need for pupils to improve their self-knowledge and a need for support and motivation,” said Masithethe Counselling Services director Jackie Orsmond.

Focusing on topics such as trust building, peer pressure, anger management, depression and sexual health, the course’s main aim was to give youngsters the necessary skills and knowledge to deal with life issues and difficult situations.

“From the feedback we received, the youngsters had a great week learning about various topics and doing lots of fun activities,” said Orsmond.

The Gately Club of Rotary and the Port Rex Lions Club sponsor the event every year, and Orsmond expressed her gratitude to them.

“Their contribution is so appreciated, especially the Gately Club of Rotary, who donated R20000 for this year’s course,” said Orsmond.

Masithethe will be hosting two similar Personal Growth and Leadership courses for teenagers and young adults aged between 16 and 21 in Buffalo Flats and Dimbaza over the next two weeks.

These courses will deal with pertinent issues in an attempt to upskill attendees to deal with the pressures of life by focusing on issues such as suicide and depression, pregnancy prevention and sexual health, child abuse and gender violence.