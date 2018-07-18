Museum donates to Tsomo junior school

As part of celebrating the centenary of struggle icons Albertina Sisulu and Nelson Mandela, the Nelson Mandela Museum donated games, chairs and tables to Campbell Myhila Junior Primary School in Tsomo yesterday.

The school is in Sisulu’s Mnyhila village. Museum chairwoman Andiswa Vikilahle said they chose to contribute to the betterment of education because Sisulu and Mandela were passionate about it.

“We want to motivate children of this village to value education and create a conducive environment,” she said.

“Our wish is for the place [Mnyhila] to produce more Sisulus who would contribute in the development and advancement of the country, but that could be achieved through education.”