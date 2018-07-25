Mandela Day all about reading

About 30 disabled children from Nompumelelo Disabled Children Action Group Centre (DICAG) Centre in Xurana village outside Lusikisikisi spent their Nelson Mandela Day having books read to them.

They also took part in playful activities organised by literacy teachers from Story Powered Books organisation, a component of Nal’ibali, last week on Wednesday.

The centre caters for about 50 disabled children from surrounding villages and relies on social grants and monthly stipends for its nine employees from the department of social development.

The centre’s founder and manager, Nontlahla Nfeke, welcomed them and said: “We are thankful for what they did.”

Story Powered Books literacy teacher Rodney Msomi said although they found it a little bit difficult to play with the children, they were content with the treatment they received.