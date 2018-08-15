Schoolgirls welcome gift of pads

NGOs donate 3 months of protection to each of 242 female pupils

“This could not have come at a better time.” These were the words of Funiwe Senior Secondary principal Phumlani Nkula after the KwaKuni village school outside King William’s Town received a donation of sanitary towels for schoolgirls last week.

