Spelling bee adds isiXhosa

For us it made really sense to introduce our mother tongue

An annual spelling bee for Eastern Cape pupils in grades 4 to 6, now in its fourth year, had a long-awaited new twist on Thursday. For the first time, the competition had an isiXhosa category. The competition, held at the East London Leadership Institute in Stirling, saw 23 pupils compete for the first three prizes in each subject.

