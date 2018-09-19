Eco warrior pupils battle for awards

“Waste to Worth – unlocking R11.5bn direct contributions to the GDP of SA.”

This was the topic high school pupils from across the province had to base their presentation on during the Schools Environmental Awards competition held at the Wild Coast Sun Hotel, in Mbizana last Thursday.

The annual event which has been running since 2011, saw six primary and six high schools that qualified by winning their regional and district level streams, compete against each other for the first prize.

St Christopher’s Private School from King William’s Town came first in the high school category and walked away with R115,000. Second place and R85,000 was awarded to Marielle High School in the OR Tambo region. Jamangile Senior Secondary School from Maclear came third with R65,000 in prize-money.

St Christopher’s environmental science committee chair Ernest Egbe said the school had become more environmentally friendly in the past five years.

“We prepared so hard for this. Our pupils invested a lot of time and effort in this competition,” said Egbe.

School principal Abigail Yobe said they were very proud of the achievement.

“We are very excited. This will enable us to do more things as a school and we hope the research done in the scientific competition can also be implemented practically.”

Egbe told the Daily Dispatch the school is working on five scientific projects which they look to present in scientific competitions across the province and nationally.

For the primary school category – with “Mother Earth, Save Her” as theme – Didi Primary School from Didi village in Mbizana walked away with the first-place spot and also received R115,000.

Second place went to Mabandla Primary School from Maclear and third place went to Marielle Primary.

All the primary schools received the same prize-money as the high schools.

Efforts to get hold of Didi Primary were unsuccessful.

Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Oscar Mabuyane said: “The department is investing a lot of money in this competition because we know these pupils are the ones to proffer solutions to the numerous problems plaguing our planet and it is imperative they get exposure at an early age”.