Scholarship opportunity up for grabs

Are you in Grade 6 and have an entrepreneurial mindset?

Then you could be studying at one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools through a fully-paid scholarship from the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.

The foundation has invited applications for the 2020 scholarship programme.

The scholarship, which has been running for 10 years, covers full high school tuition, boarding, travel allowance, stationery, prescribed books, toiletries, school uniforms, civilian clothing, pocket money and extra-mural activities.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Cherná Misrole, told the Daily Dispatch that the lucky 30 pupils who will be selected from the Eastern Cape will have a chance to study at Clarendon High School and Selborne College in East London.

In Port Elizabeth, beneficiaries will study at either Collegiate Girls’ High School or Grey High School, while in Makhanda, pupils will go to St Andrew’s College or Diocesan School for Girls.

To qualify, applicants must have achieved 70% or higher in maths and English and have an overall average of 70% in both grades 5 and 6.

Applicants must be a South African citizen not older than 12 and not younger than 11.

To apply online, visit the foundation’s portal: allangrayorbis.microsoftcrmportals.com or visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form.

Applicants can also call 0861 239 235 for assistance with an application form. Applications close on Friday.