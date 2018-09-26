Career expo points the way for hundreds of pupils

Hundreds of schoolchildren, together with their teachers and parents, attended the High School Career Expo held at Hemingways Mall last week.

The expo is designed to provide both primary school pupils looking for a high school and high school pupils seeking tertiary education with the necessary tools to succeed.

All pupils and their parents came to learn more about other public and private high schools, including special programmes offered by these schools, as well as extracurricular activities and admissions criteria.

Tertiary institutions also came to exhibit, providing prospective students with tertiary education information, courses offered and loans available, as well as transport and accommodation on offer.

A teacher from Qaqamba High School in Duncan Village, Zoliswa Someketha, said high school pupils are sometimes “lost” when it comes to choosing careers, and initiatives such as the career expo helped them understand the criteria for university and other tertiary institutions.

Career expo co-ordinator Heidi Jenna said they aimed to empower and help direct the youth to make the right choices for their careers.

“We are dedicated to actively promoting further education and training in SA and providing as much information as possible for children to make the right choices regarding their careers.”