Young heritage ambassador accepts new task with joy

Zizipho Booi, 17, has been tasked to promote heritage and tourism and encourage her peers to visit museums in the Chris Hani District – and the teenager said she was up to the task.

The teen was appointed tourism ambassador in the region by the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture and the district municipality.

The Grade 12 pupil, who is at Ndlovukazi High School in Lesseyton, about 14km from Komani, recently won the department’s provincial essay competition on museums in Mthatha, on Heritage Day.

In the competition, pupils were given time to research and write an essay on the importance and significance of heritage in the country. On Monday, they presented their essays, with Zizipho taking first place and winning a laptop.

Zizipho said she was happy to have won the competition and said she had learnt a lot in the process.

“I now understand the importance of heritage in boosting the economy, and this has been a great experience for me. It is important to know who you are and where you come from because that is your identity,” she said.

She said had always wanted to be a lawyer, but now, after being appointed as the tourism ambassador, her ambitions had changed.

“When I got exposed to this programme that is when I fell in love with it, and now I feel I can do this all my life,” she said.

Zizipho said growing up in Lesseyton, she had always wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives, and this was a great opportunity for her to do so.

“I have since changed my career path and I want to do anything that has to do with heritage and politics,” Zizipho said.

The department’s assistant manager of museums and heritage, Zuko Baninzi said they planned to use Zizipho as an ambassador in the district.