High marks for Siqobeni
Primary school’s club wins competition for their fine reading skills
Excitement ran high in the community of KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), when Phathi-sanani Reading Club from Siqobeni Primary School was named the top reading club in the Alfred Nzo District. The final of the 2018 reading club competition took place over two days at Mount Frere Community Hall last week on Thursday.
