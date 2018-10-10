Mission church prays for matrics

With the class of 2018 set to begin their matric final exams next week on Monday, a church in Butterworth has prayed for an improved pass rate. Members of the St Johns Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zazulwana village in Butterworth held a prayer for all matric students over the weekend. Scores of pupils, their parents and officials from Walter Sisulu University faculty of education in Mthatha campus attended the event.

