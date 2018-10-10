Mission church prays for matrics
With the class of 2018 set to begin their matric final exams next week on Monday, a church in Butterworth has prayed for an improved pass rate. Members of the St Johns Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zazulwana village in Butterworth held a prayer for all matric students over the weekend. Scores of pupils, their parents and officials from Walter Sisulu University faculty of education in Mthatha campus attended the event.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.