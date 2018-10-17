EC flies the flag in SA moot court contest
Four schools in the Eastern Cape flew the flag for the province in this year’s National Schools Moot Court competition at Pretoria University on October 5 and 6. The province – represented by Queen’s Girls High from Komani, Holy Cross High School from Mthatha, Ezingcuka High School from Centane and Stirling High School from East London – were crowned overall winners of the moot court competition.
