Loyal ex-pupils give annual awards
‘We want to leave this world a slightly better place than we found it’
Former Maria Louw High School pupils Abdullah and Leanne Stellenberg believe in giving back – and one way they do it is with the awards they have created at their alma mater. The couple and their children, Candice and Damien, initiated the annual Stellenberg Award of Excellence in 2016, and they have been handing out R10,000 to the winners each year.
