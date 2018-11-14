School News

Mud school over for Taleni pupils

R26m donation from Education Department changes life for 287 kids

By Xolelwa Dwesini - 14 November 2018

Being taught in a poorly built mud school is in the past for Taleni Senior Primary’s 287 school pupils as the Eastern Cape Department officially handed over their new school building. This is part of the Accelerated School’s Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (Asidi) in the OR Tambo education district.

