Pupils’ cleanup rewarded
The Call-2-Action recycling campaign, which sees 49 schools in the Buffalo City Metro area collect recyclables, has collected 35 tons of waste in the past year. Deidre Nxumalo-Freeman, director at DNF waste and environmental services, said this was a massive three-ton increase from last year’s 32 tons.
