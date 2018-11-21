Pupils’ cleanup rewarded

The Call-2-Action recycling campaign, which sees 49 schools in the Buffalo City Metro area collect recyclables, has collected 35 tons of waste in the past year. Deidre Nxumalo-Freeman, director at DNF waste and environmental services, said this was a massive three-ton increase from last year’s 32 tons.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.