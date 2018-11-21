Teachers seek to improve maths results

Two-day seminar addresses failure rate at primary level

In an effort to better capacitate primary school teachers in the Eastern Cape and improve the standard of maths, teachers of the key subject shared ideas at a two-day summit at the East London Leadership Institute last week. The Eastern Cape department of education curriculum general education and training (GET) and the early child development directorate conducted the provincial mathematics summit with a focus on conceptual understanding of mathematics in primary schools.

