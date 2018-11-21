Teachers seek to improve maths results
Two-day seminar addresses failure rate at primary level
In an effort to better capacitate primary school teachers in the Eastern Cape and improve the standard of maths, teachers of the key subject shared ideas at a two-day summit at the East London Leadership Institute last week. The Eastern Cape department of education curriculum general education and training (GET) and the early child development directorate conducted the provincial mathematics summit with a focus on conceptual understanding of mathematics in primary schools.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.