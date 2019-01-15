Greenpoint excel in matric pass results
School honours top 16 achievers for their hard work, 26 distinctions
Greenpoint Secondary School in East London achieved one of the best results in the province for government schools in 2018. And to honour this achievement, the school invited the matric achievers and their parents to a function on Friday at the school. The school’s matric pass rate was 95.2%. The class of 2018 chalked up 26 distinctions, which were shared among 16 pupils who were honoured.
