×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
School News

Drivers’ club revs up learning at overcrowded Mdantsane school

First National Battery responds to appeal to buy pupils desperately needed desks

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 21 November 2022

It was a weekend of ululation at Nowonga Junior Primary School in Mdantsane, when it received a donation of 31 desks worth more than R47,000...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...