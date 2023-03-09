Queens College photography lover’s work recognised
Grade 11 pupil Lwandiso Mkandla wins two gold medals in PSSA competition
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 09 March 2023
A Queens College Boys’ High School pupil’s photographic essay on the isiXhosa male coming-of-age ceremony, umgidi, has received national acclaim in a photographic competition...
Queens College photography lover’s work recognised
Grade 11 pupil Lwandiso Mkandla wins two gold medals in PSSA competition
A Queens College Boys’ High School pupil’s photographic essay on the isiXhosa male coming-of-age ceremony, umgidi, has received national acclaim in a photographic competition...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos