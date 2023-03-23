Cambridge teacher judges at acclaimed eisteddfod in Harare
A second-time adjudicator in Zimbabwe, Lidia Tzoneva has taught music for almost 40 years
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 23 March 2023
A Cambridge High School music teacher who was selected as an adjudicator in a major music competition in Zimbabwe says the key to becoming a good musician is to have the passion and love for it...
Cambridge teacher judges at acclaimed eisteddfod in Harare
A second-time adjudicator in Zimbabwe, Lidia Tzoneva has taught music for almost 40 years
A Cambridge High School music teacher who was selected as an adjudicator in a major music competition in Zimbabwe says the key to becoming a good musician is to have the passion and love for it...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos