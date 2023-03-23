Komani debaters prepare to take on world’s best
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 23 March 2023
Get Ahead College pupils from Komani are set to participate in the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championship tournament, which will be held in Durban at the end of March...
Komani debaters prepare to take on world’s best
Get Ahead College pupils from Komani are set to participate in the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championship tournament, which will be held in Durban at the end of March...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos