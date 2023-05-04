×

School News

Merrifield steps into digital realm

Pupils learn about robotics, coding, app creation, engineering and the use of drones in iCreate classroom lessons

By Bomikazi Mdiya - 04 May 2023

Merrifield College is embracing the world’s transition into the digital era and taking steps to ensure its pupils are equipped to live and work as the fourth industrial revolution takes shape...

