Teachers and schools rewarded for going extra mile
Prizes including vehicles awarded to top performers in province
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 25 May 2023
Teachers who went beyond the call of duty to ensure their schools and pupils excelled were rewarded for their efforts at the department of education’s MEC Best Performance Awards on Wednesday...
Teachers and schools rewarded for going extra mile
Prizes including vehicles awarded to top performers in province
Teachers who went beyond the call of duty to ensure their schools and pupils excelled were rewarded for their efforts at the department of education’s MEC Best Performance Awards on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos