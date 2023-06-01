Eight Hudson Park pupils crack nod for Eastern Cape Wind Orchestra All Star Band
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 01 June 2023
Eight Hudson Park High School pupils have earned places in the Eastern Cape Wind Orchestra All Star Band after delivering outstanding performances in Gqeberha...
Eight Hudson Park pupils crack nod for Eastern Cape Wind Orchestra All Star Band
Eight Hudson Park High School pupils have earned places in the Eastern Cape Wind Orchestra All Star Band after delivering outstanding performances in Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos